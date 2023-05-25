13 historic pictures of Avenham Park over the decades, from VE Day to Easter Monday egg rolling
From The Belvedere and The Swiss Chalet to the Japanese Garden and the Riverside Walk, it features some truly iconic local sights, not to mention the fact that it plays host to some of the city’s biggest and best-attended events. What’s more, it’s been popular from its very inception, as evidenced by this handful of images of Avenham Park from over the decades...
The gloomy forecasts of the weather men were happily proved wrong, as thousands of holidaymakers poured on to the sunny slopes of Avenham Park for the traditional Easter Monday egg-rolling festival. Though anybody who felt like cooling themselves could paddle in the large pools of rain water - the aftermath of a wet weekend Photo: RETRO
