13 retro pictures of Avenham Park from across the decades: from VE Day to Easter Monday egg rolling

13 historic pictures of Avenham Park over the decades, from VE Day to Easter Monday egg rolling
By Jack Marshall
Published 25th May 2023, 04:55 BST

From The Belvedere and The Swiss Chalet to the Japanese Garden and the Riverside Walk, it features some truly iconic local sights, not to mention the fact that it plays host to some of the city’s biggest and best-attended events. What’s more, it’s been popular from its very inception, as evidenced by this handful of images of Avenham Park from over the decades...

Avenham Park

1. Avenham Park

Avenham Park Photo: Submit

The gloomy forecasts of the weather men were happily proved wrong, as thousands of holidaymakers poured on to the sunny slopes of Avenham Park for the traditional Easter Monday egg-rolling festival. Though anybody who felt like cooling themselves could paddle in the large pools of rain water - the aftermath of a wet weekend

2. Avenham Park

The gloomy forecasts of the weather men were happily proved wrong, as thousands of holidaymakers poured on to the sunny slopes of Avenham Park for the traditional Easter Monday egg-rolling festival. Though anybody who felt like cooling themselves could paddle in the large pools of rain water - the aftermath of a wet weekend

The gloomy forecasts of the weather men were happily proved wrong, as thousands of holidaymakers poured on to the sunny slopes of Avenham Park for the traditional Easter Monday egg-rolling festival. Though anybody who felt like cooling themselves could paddle in the large pools of rain water - the aftermath of a wet weekend

3. Avenham Park

The gloomy forecasts of the weather men were happily proved wrong, as thousands of holidaymakers poured on to the sunny slopes of Avenham Park for the traditional Easter Monday egg-rolling festival. Though anybody who felt like cooling themselves could paddle in the large pools of rain water - the aftermath of a wet weekend

Avenham Park

4. Avenham Park

Avenham Park Photo: Submit

