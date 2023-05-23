News you can trust since 1886
11 nostalgic pictures of Fulwood High School in the '70s, '80s, and '90s

They say your school years are some of the best of your life.
By Jack Marshall
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:46 BST

And so what better way to delve into the rabbit hole of nostalgia than by revisiting a host of scenes and memories from bygone eras at Fulwood High School from the 1970s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. Take a look at a few pictures...

1. More than 500 parents and other interested people visited an open evening at Fulwood High School. Pictured is Cheryl Parkinson demonstrating a hinge joint to Eric and Margaret Clayton in the science laboratory

2. A group of enterprising youngsters who formed Pioneer, the Preston firm set up by the 16-year-olds at Fulwood High School under the Young Enterprise programme featuring the youngest group of staff and executives at any Lancashire company.

3. Brass Band at Fulwood High School in October 1975

4. These youngsters from Fulwood High School have their sights set on fame. For the 103 choir members have made their own music record. The disc, recorded at the Pennine Studios, Oldham, tells the story of the life of a swallow

