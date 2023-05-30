11 derelict and abandoned buildings in Preston, from historic pubs to the Harris Institute

4 . The Harris Institute

The Harris Institute: One of Preston's most iconic buildings, The Harris Institute has been listed as for sale for £350,000, having stood empty since 2014. The Grade II listed former art college was built between 1846 and 1849 and was the Preston Institution for the Diffusion of Useful Knowledge – which eventually became the University of Central Lancashire. Due to the decline of the Victorian building, Historic England has kept the Harris Institute on Avenham Lane on the ‘at risk’ register of listed buildings. Photo: Neil Cross