11 derelict and abandoned buildings in Preston, from historic pubs to the Harris Institute

The past 15 years has been hard for some in Preston, with many abandoned and derelict buildings in the city centre evidence of tough times.
With the North/South divide growing and investment in former mill towns in the North dwindling, some areas and buildings in Preston’s city centre have been left to rot, leading many locals to complains about eye-sores which do little for the area’s reputation. Here we take a look at a few examples of the city’s derelict and abandoned buildings.
1. Spindlemakers Arms
Spindlemakers Arms: Located on Lancaster Road North, this pub was formerly part of the Thwaite's group and first appeared in the debut edition of the Good Beer Guide some 49 years ago in 1974. Th establishment closed its doors for good back in 1994 and has sat boarded up and derelict ever since. Photo: Google Maps
2. BHS
BHS: The Fishergate branch of the collapsed fashion, furniture, and homeware chain was axed back in 2016 after the company was forced to shut down its 162 stores after a buyer could not be found for the business. Ever since the closing-down fire-sale saw items sold at half-price or less, the building has remained empty. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Fox Street
Fox Street: Declared an unsafe building, the property on Fox Street also has an occult history. From 1837 to 1840, Preston was the HQ for the Mormon Church, with most of the first British Mormons having emigrated to America from Preston. In July 1837, three Elders returned to the lodge at Fox Street to complete evangelical work, but they were supposedly attacked by the Devil, who sought to prevent their efforts. Photo: Google Maps
4. The Harris Institute
The Harris Institute: One of Preston's most iconic buildings, The Harris Institute has been listed as for sale for £350,000, having stood empty since 2014. The Grade II listed former art college was built between 1846 and 1849 and was the Preston Institution for the Diffusion of Useful Knowledge – which eventually became the University of Central Lancashire. Due to the decline of the Victorian building, Historic England has kept the Harris Institute on Avenham Lane on the ‘at risk’ register of listed buildings. Photo: Neil Cross