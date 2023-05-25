11 amazing images of Preston in the 1970s, from St George's Shopping Centre to Preston Bus Station

Now half a century ago, the 1950s truly feel like a different era.
From the cars and the sparsely-populated roads to the clothes and the classic old-style buildings, the ‘70s was an amazing time, so here are a few snapshots of life in Preston back in those days...
1. Leyland Road, Penwortham. 1970s.
Leyland Road, Penwortham. 1970s. Annual disabled children's taxi run from Manchester to Blackpool. 1970s. Photographed by Terry Martin. Image courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. Photo: n/a
2. Preston in the 1970s.
Jackson's newsagents shop at number 54 Wellfield Road, Preston c. 1975. Photo: n/a
3. Market Street, Preston 1970s.
Market Street, Preston 1970s. Photographed by Terry Martin. Image courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. Photo: n/a
4. Preston Bus Station Construction Site 1970s
Preston Bus Station Construction Site 1970s: Looking towards Tithebarn Street and the junction with Ormskirk Road. Photographed by Terry Martin. Image courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. Photo: n/a