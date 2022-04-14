Silent Film Festival returns to Morecambe to mark 125 years of the Winter Gardens

The first event, which takes place on Sunday May 29, is a double bill of classic comedies featuring Laurel and Hardy, and Buster Keaton’s The General, all accompanied by live music.

The evening of comedy classics starts with a trio of Laurel and Hardy short films – Angora Love, From Soup To Nuts and Liberty.

In true Laurel and Hardy style, whatever they get up to, they make a complete mess of it!

Yorkshire Silent Film Festival at Morecambe Winter Gardens.

The second show is Buster Keaton’s spectacular action masterpiece The General, packed full of beautiful visual comedy, daring stunts and nail-biting dramatic tension.

Both screenings will be brought to life with live scores by Yorkshire Silent Film Festival’s expert improvising musicians, Jonny Best on piano and Trevor Bartlett on percussion.

These events, presented in association with More Music, follow Yorkshire Silent Film Festival’s successful first show at the Winter Gardens last year.

Yorkshire Silent Film Festival’s 2022 programme at Morecambe Winter Gardens will continue with more one-off events planned for the summer and autumn. Details will be announced in the coming months.

Yorkshire Silent Film Festival in association with More Music at Morecambe Winter Gardens.

Jonny Best, artistic director, Yorkshire Silent Film Festival, said: “We can’t wait to be back in Morecambe at the stunning Winter Gardens. It’s the perfect place to enjoy silent films the way they were intended to be shown, with specially created live music.

“The wonderful team of volunteers at the Winter Gardens, our partners More Music, and the Morecambe audience gave us a wonderful welcome at our first event last year. We’re thrilled to play a part in marking this marvellous theatre’s 125th birthday.”

Chair of Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust, Professor Vanessa Toulmin, said: “We’re really pleased that Yorkshire Silent Film Festival is bringing more live-scored silent films to Morecambe.

"Laurel and Hardy played the Winter Gardens in 1947 during their UK tour so it’s great to have them back in our 125th year. It’ll be wonderful to see people enjoying classic comedies in our beautiful building once again.”

Laurel and Hardy in Liberty.

Tickets are available online now here or in person from Morecambe & Lancaster Visitor Information Centres.

Buster Keaton in The General.