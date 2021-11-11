Our photographer Neil Cross was among those down at the Flag Market paying their respects.
1.
A two-minute silence took place across the country at 11am
2.
Today marked 102 years since the first two-minute silence was observed on Armistice Day, November 11 1919.
3.
Young and old paid their respects at the Flag Market
4.
Each year, the two-minute silence marks the end of the four-year conflict in 1918 where an agreement between Germany and the Allies was made “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month”.