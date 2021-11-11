Military personnel wore their poppies with pride at the Flag Market


Remembrance Day: Preston comes together to honour armed forces heroes at Flag Market

Preston joined the rest of the country in falling silent at 11am to remember our armed forces heroes on Armistice Day.

By Neil Cross
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 1:54 pm

Our photographer Neil Cross was among those down at the Flag Market paying their respects.



A two-minute silence took place across the country at 11am



Today marked 102 years since the first two-minute silence was observed on Armistice Day, November 11 1919.



Young and old paid their respects at the Flag Market



Each year, the two-minute silence marks the end of the four-year conflict in 1918 where an agreement between Germany and the Allies was made “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month”.

