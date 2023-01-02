The council has won a £20,000 grant from the Imperial War Museum to create a masterpiece to complement the breath-taking Egyptian Balcony at the top of the Harris Museum.

The search is on to find an artist with Egyptian heritage to follow in the brush-strokes of John Somerscales, the British landscape painter whose works have adorned the balcony since 1913.

Somerscales was commissioned in 1908 to travel out to North Africa to produce a series of murals to line the walls high up in the museum. The works were the Harris's first commission and are arguably the most significant in its 130-year history. Now the city council wants to "explore shared histories of conflict and connections that exist between Preston and Egypt."

A report by officers says: "Remarkably the relationship between Preston and Egypt has been little explored at the Harris - despite representations of this country being at the building's heart." The authority says that identifying an artist of Egyptian heritage - either UK-based or international - in collaboration with community partners is "key."

Somerscales, who taught at the Manchester School of Art, was 62 when he was commissioned by the Harris in 1908 to decorate its new Egyptian Balcony. He spent five years travelling out to the country to sketch scenes for a series of murals. The pictures include The Great Temple of Amun-Ra at Karnak, The Pyramids at Giza, The Great Sphinx at Giza and The Colossi of Memnon at Thebes.

The project began 14 years before the tomb of Tutankhamun was unearthed, a discovery which sparked worldwide interest in ancient Egypt and its pharaohs. Somerscales' works went on show at the Harris in 1913 and have remained amongst the museum's best-loved artefacts since then. The paintings are complemented by Egyptian symbols and hieroglyphics which were also produced by Somerscales, who died in 1945 at the age of 99.

The council report explains: "In August 2022 the council applied to the Imperial War Museum 14-18 Now Legacy Fund for £20,000 and in November 2022 were informed the expression of interest was successful. The council will work with community partners as co-producers on this commission such as recent participants of the African Caribbean Working Group, Preston Black History Group and the University of Central Lancashire, including students from the Middle Eastern and North African Society.

"The proposed commission will be displayed on the second-floor balcony and use the Harris’ unique collections to draw-out stories relevant to young people, local people and family audiences today. The aim for this contemporary art commission is to re-energise our displays and recognise their problematic (previously silent) links to British colonial history."

The Harris is currently undergoing a £10.7m refurbishment and will re-open in 2024. “Re-Imagining the Harris” will transform the Grade I Listed building and its relationships with its audiences. The aim is to create a seamless, high-quality offer, with audience led museum, art gallery and library services and cultural activities presenting the Harris and its collections more effectively.

