New-look lighting will give Preston a better ‘ambience and mood’ after dark

Part of Preston city centre is to get a new night-time look with the installation of dozens of distinctive streetlights.

A mixture of modern and heritage-style lighting will be introduced in the cultural and market quarters, including in the vicinity of the Harris Museum.

Planning permission has now been granted for the long-awaited ‘Illuminate’ scheme, which Preston City Council says will help create the “appropriate ambience and mood” within the individual public spaces the project will span - and act as a natural guide through the area’s attractions.

The new lighting - in the form of new and replacement columns and wall and canopy lights - is also intended to reduce antisocial behaviour and minimise energy use.

Streets including Lancaster Road are to become better-lit

A total of 23 columns will be installed at various locations across Lancaster Road, Old Vicarage, Birley Street, Market Street and Market Place - with those on the latter route, alongside the Flag Market, being internally lit in their upper reaches rather than having a ‘luminaire’ on top. The more traditional designs are intended to complement the existing lighting in the area.

Meanwhile, the main fittings of 10 wall lights will be replaced on Lowthian Street, Orchard Street, Market Street, Market Place, Friargate and Anchor Court.

As part of the work, 16 columns on Old Vicarage, Lancaster Road and Birley Street will be removed, along with six canopy lights on Earl Street and Lowthian Street. Meanwhile, 26 heritage lights across Market Street, Market Place, Birley Street and Harris Street are to be refurbished.

The project was approved by town hall planners, who independently assessed the council-designed scheme.

How the new internally-lit columns coming to Market Place will look

A report outlining the reason for their decision concludes that the changes will not have “any detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the Market Square Conservation Area”, nor on assets like the Grade II-listed Harris.

“It is considered that the styles of the lanterns reflect a modern town centre light, are respectful to the historic environment…[and] would result in a visual enhancement of the streetscape and promote the safe use of the city centre streets,” the document adds.

The cost of the scheme is being covered by a share of the £20.9m windfall Preston received from the government’s Towns Fund in 2021.