Morecambe Vintage Bus day to return after three years

Company secretary Lance Jobson said: “This is our first time back in Morecambe since 2019 and that saw over 4000 passenger journeys on the vintage buses between Carnforth and Heysham that day, so a good day for all.”

With a selection of vintage buses, many from the old local Ribble Company, RVPT will operate a free service from Carnforth railway station, Happy Mount Park and Heysham Village to the Morecambe Football Club and Promenade every 10/15 minutes from about 9.30am to 6pm.

As well as a display of vintage buses and coaches at the football club and on the Promenade, there will also with open top tours subject to good weather.

Morecambe Vintage Bus Day returns after three years.

The main theme of both the service and the display will be buses which operated with Ribble Motor Services but other local operators will be represented, including Morecambe & Heysham, Barrow, Preston and Blackpool.

This is a great day out for all the family, while parents and grandparents can reminisce, the younger passenger can experience the sounds and smells of the past, chirpy conductors and possibly even try their hand with an old ticket machine…

Additional attractions for 2022 include stories of yesteryear, by film and sound archives, memorabilia stalls, food and drinks at the Mazuma Stadium, open top buses and much more.

With additional easy access to Morecambe from the M6 via the Bay Gateway, you could start your public transport day out with great train links to Barrow in Furness, Skipton and Leeds or catch the bus from Preston or the South Lakes.

Ribble Vehicle Preservation Trust will be offering bi-directional bus stops at Carnforth Station, Morecambe Winter Gardens, Happy Mount Park, Mazuma Stadium and Heysham Village, there is ample opportunity to get a good Sunday lunch, take in a stroll on the prom and grab an ice cream.

In addition, there will be the popular Bare Circular service, with pickups from Bare Lane Station, Stalls selling memorabilia and Three mystery tours (approximately 40 minutes) on vintage coaches.