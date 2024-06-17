Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A raft of repair work designed to guarantee the future of a Leyland museum’s work in preserving the past has been given the go-ahead.

The South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre, on Church Road, has been closed since 2020.

The Grade II-listed building will undergo what have been described by South Ribble Borough Council as “restorative measures”, after they were approved by the authority’s own independent planning committee.

The property - which sits behind St. Andrew’s Church - dates back more than 400 years and was originally a grammar school with an attached master's cottage.

The building has stood for more than four centuries (image via South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre Facebook page)

When open to the public, the museum offers a permanent exhibition upstairs and an ever-changing display gallery in the old school room on the ground floor.

The repairs that have been given the green light include roof, window and other structural upgrades.

A report by council planning officers concluded that “the public benefits of the scheme will outweigh any less-than-substantial harm which may arise from the works” and that the project will “help to preserve both the building and the character and appearance of the conservation area [in which it sits]”.

During the restoration, temporary protection - including scaffolding and netting - will be erected and steps will also be taken to prevent damage to the gravestones in the churchyard.

Committee member Mary Green said the museum was “a valuable building” to locals.

“[It’s] part of our historical roots in Leyland and I think it will be really nice and worthwhile when it’s finished,” she added.