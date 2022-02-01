Stuart Clewlow (second left) with Chorley Branch members of the Royal British Legion (L-R) Paul Booth, Anthony Cooper and Glyn Gaskell. The branch supports the objectives of the Chorley & District Armed Forces Community. (Picture Credit: Mick Ellison)

Stuart said: "I hope that this new Facebook group will serve as a means of helping to support local veterans, serving personnel, their families, and can be a place for sharing and engaging in content relevant to the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force, as well as their associated cadet organisations."

Chorley MP and Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has supported the initiative.

Sir Lindsay, via a video post, encouraged people to join and share in intergenerational discussions regarding the Armed Forces

Stuart Clewlow at the 2020 VE & VJ Day 75th anniversary window displays. Picture supplied by Stuart Clewlow

He said the Facebook group could be used as a forum not only to talk about what has happened in the past, but also what might come in the future.

Stuart, who is well known in the area for his historical displays and community events, explained why he felt the need to create the online group.

He said: “Chorley and District has a strong connection with the Armed Forces.

“Not everyone wants to join an association, meet face to face or attend formal presentations, especially with what is going on in the world at the moment.

The new Facebook group has been created to bring together everyone who has an interest in the Armed Forces

“I created this all-inclusive group to help people stay connected and participate from the comfort of their own home as and when they wanted."

He said: “There are already members from all over the world, who came from Chorley originally or have family ties here.

“Not only will the group become a useful resource, populated with photographs, information and stories, but I sincerely hope it will become a place where veterans, cadets and serving personnel especially, can reach out online if ever they need help or someone like minded to talk to.

Stuart Clewlow and Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP with a copy of the Chorley & District World War Two Roll of Honour. Picture supplied by Stuart Clewlow

“As the group grows, so too will its usefulness.”

The group can be found on Facebook here Chorley & District Armed Forces Community.

Anyone wanting any further information, can email Stuart at [email protected]