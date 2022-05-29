Not only will it be a time for everyone to mark Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne, but it will also be the 20th anniversary of her bestowing city status on Preston.

On Thursday night the city will take part in the international Platinum Jubilee Beacons ceremony on the Flag Market to kick off four days of celebrations.

Preston will be one of more than 1,500 places where Jubilee beacons will be lit.

More than 1,500 beacons will be lit around the world to honour the Jubilee and Preston will playing its part with a service beginning at 8pm.

The family-friendly event will be hosted by newly-installed Mayor Coun Neil Darby.

Looking forward to the ceremony, Coun Darby said: "I'm delighted to be presiding over Preston's civic Jubilee celebrations.

"This historic occasion of witnessing our Monarch celebrate 70 years as Sovereign is a special time.

Her Majesty the Queen will be celebrating 70 years as our monarch.

"There is a packed weekend of family-friendly, cultural and community-based activities planned to mark this event.

"The lighting of the beacons will enable communities across the UK and beyond to join at the same time, paying tribute to Her Majesty.

"Preston is proud to be part of these celebrations, particularly as they coincide with the twentieth anniversary of Her Majesty elevating us to city status."

Beacons all across the UK will be lit at precisely 9:45pm. Around 55 others will be lit in the capitals of Commonwealth countries. And more will be lit along Hadrian's Wall at 10pm.

Preston's celebration will include tributes from the city's faith leaders along with performances from Preston's Caribbean Carnival, the City Mela and Preston Musical Comedy Society.

Armed forces veterans will be there with standard bearers to mark the occasion and join in the singing of the national anthem at 9:45pm.

County Hall is to be lit up purple for the Jubilee as part of the county council’s programme of celebrations.