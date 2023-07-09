23 retro chocolate bars Preston and Blackpool want to see return, from Spira and Walnut Whips to Marathons and Turkish Delight
We all know that chocolate was way better back in the day.
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Jul 2023, 18:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:31 BST
And so, in celebration of World Chocolate Day last week, we asked you what retro chocolate bars you wanted to see back on the shelves, from discontinued favourites to tweaked classics. Here are the most popular suggestions…
