23 retro chocolate bars Preston and Blackpool want to see return, from Spira and Walnut Whips to Marathons and Turkish Delight

We all know that chocolate was way better back in the day.
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Jul 2023, 18:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:31 BST

And so, in celebration of World Chocolate Day last week, we asked you what retro chocolate bars you wanted to see back on the shelves, from discontinued favourites to tweaked classics. Here are the most popular suggestions…

SpiraSpira
Spira
Nestle's Texan BarNestle's Texan Bar
Nestle's Texan Bar
Aztec barAztec bar
Aztec bar
BlissBliss
Bliss
Bar SixBar Six
Bar Six
DreamDream
Dream
Mars DelightMars Delight
Mars Delight
CabanaCabana
Cabana
Nutty BarNutty Bar
Nutty Bar
Dark Chocolate BountyDark Chocolate Bounty
Dark Chocolate Bounty
MarbleMarble
Marble
Galaxy RippleGalaxy Ripple
Galaxy Ripple
Old JamaicaOld Jamaica
Old Jamaica
TopicTopic
Topic
Flake SnowFlake Snow
Flake Snow
Time OutTime Out
Time Out
MarathonMarathon
Marathon
SecretSecret
Secret
DrifterDrifter
Drifter
Fry's Turkish DelightFry's Turkish Delight
Fry's Turkish Delight
FuseFuse
Fuse
Walnut WhipWalnut Whip
Walnut Whip
Fry's Chocolate SandwichFry's Chocolate Sandwich
Fry's Chocolate Sandwich
