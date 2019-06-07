Young mum from Preston who enjoyed a magical wedding with her long term partner and three children has died of cervical cancer aged just 28

A young mum has died from cervical cancer, just weeks after her dream wedding.

Sadie Wright, of Preston, said 'I do' to her long term partner Kris at an emotional ceremony at Lancaster House on February 17, but sadly a day after, she was admitted to St Catherine’s Hospice, in Lostock Hall.

Sadie Wright, previously known as Miller, with husband Kris

She spent 20 weeks there, before she died on Friday, May 31, aged 28.

Following her diagnosis in 2017, her family and friends set up a JustGiving page to raise funds for her wedding and create lasting memories with her two daughters Hope, 10, Alyssia, six, and three-year-old son Ollie.

Read a previous story here: A family's fund-raising pledge to help mum with cervical cancer marry her partner and create magical memories



Husband Kris, 27, said: “Sadie’s death was a bit of a shock, even though we knew it was coming.

“Our eldest daughter Hope has taken it quite hard and Alyssia bottles things up and doesn’t express herself.

“Ollie doesn’t really understand as he is too young to understand.

“I wish to thank Sadie for making me the happiest man in the world and being such an amazing mum to our kids.

“Our wedding day was amazing and it meant the world for us to get married. We had been wanting to get married for six years. Everyone enjoyed it and we have lots of nice memories.

“The day after, she went to St Catherine’s Hospice. Everyone there was lovely and they did everything they could to make her more comfortable.

“We are asking for people to make a donation to the hospice, rather than flowers at the funeral, as they have done so much.”

Sadie, who grew up in Ashton-on-Ribble, was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in October 2017 when she was 26 following her first smear test.

She had an operation to remove the tumours in her cervix, but five months later it reoccurred.

As it had spread to the bone, doctors told her the cancer was incurable.

Sadie’s funeral will be held at Much Hoole Woodland Burial Ground on Wednesday, June 12, at 2pm, with guests asked to wear light grey, pink and bright colours.