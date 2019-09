Seven-year-old Jessica Woods organised a family fun day with her mum, Krista Bradley and dad, Gary Woods, at The Rene Sladen Centre for Guiding, in Penwortham.

The money will go towards more research into NF1 at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where Jessica is being treated.

Her family has set a target of £100,000, and with this new total, have raised around £11,000. Donate via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nf1army

Jessica Woods and her family The Woods family: dad Gary, sister Amaya, mum Krista Bradley, Jessica, and brother Harrison

Chief organiser Jessica Wood, who has NF1, and wants to raise money for research

Donkey rides Maeve Sutcliffe and Heather Harrild with donkeys Eeyor and Roo

Hook a duck Ella Battersby

