Watch Much Hoole mum Joanne Griffiths plead with Boris Johnson to help her son with severe epilepsy get better access to medical cannabis oil to ease his seizures

The mum of a boy with severe epilepsy is now in ‘a waiting game’ after lobbying the government for free access medical cannabis oil.

Joanne Griffiths, of Much Hoole, visited London yesterday (Thursday) with nine other families as part of the End Our Pain group to submit a giant invoice to the Department for Health for £200,000 highlighting the amount they have spent on private prescriptions.

Joanne Griffiths and other campaigning families in London

The families also delivered a hand-written letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanding he take urgent action to allow medical cannabis oil to be available on the NHS.

To make a donation to Ben's medical fund, visit http://www.just4children.org/children-helped2019/boisterous-ben/

Joanne, who has spent more than £30,000 on prescription cannabis oil for her 10-year-old son Ben, said: “We went to Downing Street to give a handwritten letter to Boris Johnson with pictures of Ben with his cuts to show the impact of his seizures. We asked him to intervene as health secretary Matt Hancock, promised us but it has been six months and we can’t wait any longer.

“We didn’t see Mr Johnson but he has to respond to our letter. It is a case of waiting now.

“Our campaign has raised a lot of awareness as members of the public were asking us what we were doing and support us. We have also had a lot of media coverage.”

The letter and photos sent to Boris Johnson

Joanne, 43, says families have to fund-raise and some have even had to sell their homes to afford the medication.

She added: “It is horrific as we don’t know where the next lot of money will come from.

“We have £4,000 left in the charity fund and that won’t even cover us for a month.

"I feel really let down by the government."

Joanne Griffiths outside 10 Downing Street

Ben Griffiths