Watch as rickshaws come to Buckshaw Village to give dementia residents a ride around town

A retirement village and church have teamed up to bring a fleet of rickshaws taking dementia residents for rides around the local community.

The Lodge at Buckshaw Retirement Village and Buckshaw Village Community Church have joined together to form 'BV Rickshaws’; a plan to fund-raise for three of the three-wheeled carts to give residents more stimulating activities around the Chorley and Leyland area.

Next to the Green Man in Buckshaw Village. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Last Friday the two organisations launched the campaign at The Lodge, where they loaned in a cycle rickshaw - or trishaw - to raise awareness of the benefits of rides around town.

Fund-raiser Sue Bell said it's to "help our residents participate better in the community around us", with the benefit for residents "all about social inclusion and being able to interact with members of the community".

READ MORE: Plans for a fleet of rickshaws to give dementia residents days out around the Buckshaw Village community

The church's Pioneer Ministry Enabler, Andrew Kesiak, who came up with the campaign idea, said it's also about letting residents "feel the fresh air on their faces and also be, again, a part of this community".

Resident Peter Carter, a retired GP, in the rickshaw with fundraisers outside the Green Man. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Watch the video above for footage from the campaign launch. To get involved visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/buckshawrickshaws