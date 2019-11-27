Vote for Lancaster’s Neuro Drop In Centre in film awards

The Neuro Drop In Centre in Lancaster has entered one of its films into this year’s Charity Film Awards.

The programme, titled Together Better, was originally made to help raise money for the charity at their Hollywood Ball last year. Created to give those attending a snapshot of this unique facility, the programme features interviews with the founder, Sharon Jackson, and several people who visit the centre on a regular basis.

“We have entered the Charity Film Awards to raise the profile of Neuro Drop In and reach out to people who may need us,” Sharon said. “Together Better played an integral part in fundraising at our Hollywood Ball. It helped communicate the difference our centre makes to the lives of the people who use it.

“I started the charity in 2011 after my own diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis. I felt there was a need for a facility where people with any neurological condition could come together and support each other.

“Although our conditions have different names, very often they will have similar symptoms or challenges. I strongly believe that by bringing everyone together we can help people feel less isolated because they can socialise with others who understand. We offer exercise classes such as Tai Chi, Neuro Physio and seated Zumba. But it’s also important to nurture wellbeing with holistic activities such as art classes, mindfulness and singing.”

The film was produced by one of Neuro Drop In’s trustees, Rachel Gibson.

Rachel discovered the centre after being treated for a brain tumour.

“Before my treatment I had been producing promotional programmes for businesses for over 20 years,” she said.

“After the shock of the diagnosis and the radio surgery I found that I’d forgotten the basics of production. Things that had been second nature to me for so many years.

“I found out about Neuro Drop In and nervously offered to produce some programmes for them. I hoped it would aid my recovery by helping me remember how to make programmes, and provide the charity with some promotional material to communicate why members find the centre so beneficial.”

To vote for the charity please visit charityfilmawards.com/videos/together-better.

Voting closes on December 1.