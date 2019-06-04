Volunteers Week: Rainbow House in Mawdesley is grateful for its dedicated team

Rainbow House, Mawdesley, is saying thank you to a small army of volunteers who help them in a variety of ways as the nation celebrates National Volunteers Week .

Volunteers span all ages and backgrounds and carry out an extensive range of jobs from helping keep the grounds tidy, assisting at events, helping with fund raising collections and office administration to wrapping Christmas presents, putting up decorations and assisting the staff who support the children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities who use the services.

But it is not just the children who benefit from the work of volunteers, Rainbow House believes it is important to support the whole family and parents can enjoy a range of activities designed to help them relax and enjoy some time for themselves.

One of the volunteers providing such a service is Len Daniels, 68, from Ulnes Walton, who provides weekly reflexology for parents whilst their children attend conductive education, physio or rebound therapy sessions.

Len was originally an industrial chemist who developed an interest in alternative medicine when traditional medicines did not help a friend who died. He trained in natural medicine, homeopathy and reflexology over a number of years and was instrumental in persuading Wrightington Hospital to run a trial into the effect of alternative medicine on arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis patients. He became involved with Rainbow House when his daughter, who also does some voluntary reception work at the charity, said they were looking for volunteers to help with therapy sessions.

Len said: “It is very rewarding to be able to use the skills I have learnt over the years to help others. The parents find reflexology relaxing and beneficial for their health and well-being.”

Another group of ladies who volunteer their services at Rainbow House events are the Eccleston WI who have been serving refreshments for the charity for many years.

They attend everything from family fun days to Christmas Fayres and Hilary Pocklington said, on behalf of the Eccleston WI: “We love helping people and Rainbow House is such a deserving charity who do so much for the children and parents and we wish them all the very best.”

Volunteer co-ordinator, Tracy Daglish, from Whittle le Woods, is responsible for recruiting new volunteers and organising everyone to support the events and work of the charity. She originally worked as an administrator for Rainbow House several years ago and set up Friends of Rainbow House – the first volunteer group.

Her daughter has benefitted from attending Rainbow House for many years and Tracy returned two years ago.

Tracy said: “On behalf of everyone at Rainbow House I would sincerely like to thank all our amazing volunteers for their help and outstanding support, their contribution is invaluable."

If anyone is interested in volunteering and would like more information, they can ring 01704 823276 or email t.daglish@thelegacy-rainbowhousecom or visit

www.thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com