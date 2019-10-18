Vincents law firm and Yorkshire Building Society team together to raise funds for Derian House, Chorley

Young patients at Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley will benefit from new sensory equipment following an £2,718 donation from Vincents Solicitors and the Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

Staff from across Vincents’ six Lancashire offices chose to raise money for Derian House throughout the summer. In addition to a series of fund-raising activities the firm has also secured a donation of £1,877 from the Yorkshire Building Society (YBS) Charitable Foundation.

Claire Hamilton, head of Vincents’ Chorley office, said: “We are over the moon to be able to raise these funds and we know it will make a huge difference to the children helped by this amazing charity. From the first time I visited, I saw what a special place this was, what an incredible job they do when relying entirely on donations. I’ve been overwhelmed by the fantastic response from my colleagues at Vincents.”

The Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK. The £1,877 YBS donation will be used to buy a sound system for the pool which is used by children with compromised health or communication skills to receive gentle exercise, sensory stimulation and to have fun.