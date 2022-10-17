Unexpected death of Blackpool GP - Adelaide Street Surgery pay tribute to 'brilliant doctor'
Dr Maged Morcos’ death was announced by staff at Adelaide Street Family Practice, where he worked as a GP.
A Facebook post said: “He was not only a brilliant Doctor but also a close friend and colleague to many of us here at and beyond. Whilst only with us for a short time, Dr Morcos had such a positive impact on his patients, receiving lots of glowing feedback and compliments. His passing was very unexpected, and we will all miss him dearly.”
Patients paid tribute to him on the page. One comment said: “So sorry to hear this. Thinking of his family, friends and colleagues.”
Dr Marcos previously practised at Grange Park Health Centre.
A post on the Fylde Coast NHS Facebook wrote: “Such sad news. Dr Morcos served the people of Blackpool for many years, a number of those at Grand Park Health Centre, and was loved and respected by many local patients.”