Three men from Preston and Freckleton who cycled from Denver to Ontario donate funds to Chorley Hospital's dementia ward

Three cyclists pedalled 2,000 miles across the USA to show support for Chorley’s dementia ward.

Mick Howarth, of Ashton, Frank Towers, of Freckleton, and Phil Alcock, of Cottam, cycled from Denver, Colorado, to Hamilton, Ontario, in Canada over the summer.

Frank, a father-of-two, initiated the challenge to mark his 65th birthday and along with his friends, they decided to raise money for the Rookwood A ward (dementia and stroke wing) at Chorley Hospital, where Mick volunteers.

Their 30-day challenge raised £1,013 for the hospital.

Mick, 64, said: “Last year I joined the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) and thought whilst doing the ride we could raise some funds for the ward I am working on namely Rookwood A, which is principally a dementia and stroke ward.

“I discussed with Yvonne Bampton the ward manager (pictured far right) who encouraged me to go ahead and raise much needed money to help the ward fund extra little luxuries that makes the patients’ stay and family visits a better experience.

“I set up a JustGiving page and took direct donations, totalling £1,013.

“Needless to say, we are all so happy to have raised this money for a very worthy cause.

“We were supported throughout by our families and friends along with other well wishers and even met a guy called Deno as we cycled through a town called Saginaw in Canada who knew Chorley well, having worked there for a few years.”

During their trip the trio attracted quite a bit of attention and they were interviewed by local media there, featuring in Osmond Republic, in Nebraska, and The Star News Medford, Iowa.

To view the exploits of the cyclists, type in Mick Howarth on YouTube.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/m-howarth.