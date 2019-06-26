This Preston charity’s work has been boosted by members of a neighbouring mosque

A new sensory experience awaits users of a Preston care project, that received a cash gift towards its work.

Thanks to a £2,000 donation from the Masjid-E-Noor Mosque in Preston, the sensory room at the Carritas Care FX project can be refurbished.

The facility is enjoyed by adults who have profound learning and physical disabilities.

FX service users and staff turned out in force, along with members of the Mosque community, to receive the kind donation.

Disability services manager, Martin Layton, said ‘It was a very humbling experience to receive the cheque from the Imam and members of the Mosque community who have been our neighbours for many years.

“We are extremely grateful for their kindness which will enable us to enhance the opportunities for the people we work alongside.”

He continued: “We look forward to purchasing new equipment for our young people at FX and invite members of the mosque to see the benefits of their generosity and how together we can offer people of all backgrounds better chances, choices and opportunities.”

Following the presentation, everyone enjoyed refreshments and mingled, to talk about the work of FX and Caritas Care.

For more information visit www.caritascare.org.uk