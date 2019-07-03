This is why two air ambulances landed at Preston Docks yesterday

Have your say

A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest at Preston Docks.



The North West Air Ambulance dispatched two of its three helicopters to the scene at Preston Marina at 1pm yesterday (July 2).

Helimed 75 and Helimed 72 touched down just metres from the scene close to the Harbour Lockhouse and Navigation Way bridge.

Two road ambulances also responded and the man, aged in his 60s, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by road.

North West Ambulance Service said the man had been treated at the scene by senior clinicians using a defibrillator.

An NWAS spokesman said: "We were called out at 1pm yesterday (July 2) to reports of a medical emergency at Navigation Way, Preston.

"A man aged in his 60s had lost consciousness and collapsed.

"Two air ambulances and were dispatched with senior clinicians on-board and two road ambulances.

"The patient was attended to at the scene before being taken to Royal Preston Hospital by road ambulance."

Police closed a stretch of Navigation Way near the Marina whilst emergency services attended the scene.

A police spokesman said: "A man has been taken ill on Preston Marina. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.”