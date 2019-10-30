This is how you rated every GP practice in and around Chorley and South Ribble

The list of the best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients has been revealed.

The NHS has published figures that rank GP surgeries based on overall patient experience. The information is available on the NHS GP Patient Survey website, and is based on responses provided by patients in the annual survey that is sent to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England. This is how surgeries in and around Chorley and South Ribble ranked based on overall patient experience, listed from the best to the worst.

1. Adlington Medical Centre 22-24 Babylon Lane, Anderton, Chorley, PR6 9NW -99.5% of patients felt that their overall experience of their GP practice was fairly good or very good

2. Whittle Surgery 199 Preston Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 7PS -94.7% of patients felt that their overall experience of their GP practice was fairly good or very good

3. Coppull Medical Practice 5 Acreswood Close, Chorley, PR7 5EN - 94.3% of patients felt that their overall experience of their GP practice was fairly good or very good

4. New Longton Surgery 2 Churchside, New Longton, , Preston, PR4 4LU -93.7% of patients felt that their overall experience of their GP practice was fairly good or very good

