This is how you can help to transform the children’s ward at the Royal Preston Hospital into a winter wonderland

Staff on the children’s ward at the Royal Preston Hospital are looking for help to provide distraction therapy to their young patients this Christmas, by transforming the ward into a winter wonderland.

Snow globes, snowfall projectors, tree ornaments, paint your own bauble and other Christmas craft sets are on the team’s Christmas wish list, as well as presents and gifts such as boxed toiletry sets, that are suitable for teenagers.

Roya Armstrong, fund-raising coordinator for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, said: “It would be fantastic if people could help us trim the ward like never before by buying an extra decoration when they are Christmas shopping.

“Every year, we receive some very generous gifts to pass on to our young patients but some of the children we look after are a bit too old for toys so this year, we would be especially grateful for items that teenagers would like to unwrap.

“Our aim is to make Christmas as best as it can be for our patients and their families as it’s tough having to spend Christmas in hospital.”

The charity funds projects to improve patient care, treatment and experience that are beyond limited NHS resources, such as distraction therapy.

This therapy aims to help children cope with a pain or difficult medical procedures, taking their mind off the procedure by concentrating on something else that is happening.

Donated gifts and decorations can be left at the Baby Beat shop. The shop is to the left of the main entrance to the Sharoe Green Maternity Unit at the Royal Preston Hospital.