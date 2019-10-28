This is every Preston GP practice ranked - according to their patients

The NHS has published figures that rank Preston’s GP surgeries based on overall patient experience. The information is available on the NHS GP Patient Survey website, and is based on responses provided by patients in the annual survey that is sent to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England. This is how surgeries in Preston ranked based on overall patient experience, listed from the best to the worst.

1. Kingsfold Medical Centre 96 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Berry Lane Medical Centre 95 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good Google other Buy a Photo

3. New Longton Surgery 94 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good Google other Buy a Photo

4. Medicare Unit Surgery 92 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good Google other Buy a Photo

View more