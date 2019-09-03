These are the bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in July and August Each month we visit Royal Preston Hospital to capture many of the proud parents and their new arrivals. Here are 38 wonderful pics of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital during July and August: 1. Baby Xavier Baby Xavier, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 6,weighing 5lb 14ozs, to Atti Yue and Peter Ho, from Cleveleys. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Max Hill Baby Max, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 7, weighing 8lb, to Gemma and Adam Hill, from Walton-le-Dale. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Callie Singleton Baby Callie, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 8, weighing 7lb 5ozs, to Stacey and Andrew Singleton, from Chorley. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Cloe Faith Whiteley Baby Cloe, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 9, weighing 9lb 7oz, to Katie Sowerby and Chris Whiteley, of Ingol jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 10