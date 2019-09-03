These are the 38 bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in August

These are the bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in August

Each month we visit Royal Preston Hospital to capture many of the proud parents and their new arrivals.

Here are 38 wonderful pics of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital during August:

Baby Xavier, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 6,weighing 5lb 14ozs, to Atti Yue and Peter Ho, from Cleveleys.

Baby Max, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 7, weighing 8lb, to Gemma and Adam Hill, from Walton-le-Dale.

Baby Callie, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 8, weighing 7lb 5ozs, to Stacey and Andrew Singleton, from Chorley.

Baby Cloe, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 9, weighing 9lb 7oz, to Katie Sowerby and Chris Whiteley, of Ingol

