Rowlands Pharmacy in Tarleton has unveiled a SiSU Health Station – and has invited the local community to test the machine out for themselves.

What is the machine?

The new SiSU Health Station is a class IIa medical device that provides a quick, self-service health check in minutes.

Without any cost, it offers measurements such as blood pressure, heart rate, and body fat percentage, monitoring heart health and assessing the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

The launch event this week saw the community and local businesses invited to the pharmacy in Mark Square, where they were able to check out the SiSU station, have a blood-pressure check and even a seasonal flu jab.

The branch’s dedicated team were also on hand to answer any health-related queries.

Pre-emptive care

Emma Scanlan, Regional Manager, at Rowlands Tarleton, said: “Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, yet many individuals don’t consider monitoring their heart health until they develop issues.

"At Rowlands, we want to support our local communities by encouraging everyone to take care of their wellbeing and look to pre-emptive care as a method of disease prevention, which is why we are proud to introduce such a valuable, free health check service.”

By launching this new service, Rowlands aims to boost awareness about cardiovascular diseases and the importance of regular health check-ups.

This new SiSU health device empowers community members to preventatively monitor their health, marking a significant milestone in local healthcare accessibility.

“Thrilled”

Alison Watson, Pharmacist Manager told the Post: “We are thrilled to introduce the SiSU Health machine to our community. With this innovative device, we can efficiently provide health checks to a broad audience, prioritising the wellbeing of our customers.

"Additionally, the device’s precision and accuracy will ensure that our customers receive a reliable health assessment with our pharmacy team on hand to discuss results and steps towards improving overall health.”