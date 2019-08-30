The family of a man who died of cancer two weeks after his wedding are raising thousands for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

A woman whose husband was supported by Rosemere through his cancer diagnosis has thanked family and friends for helping to raise thousands in his memory.

When father-of-three Ian Crosby married his long-term love, Tracey, on June 15, the couple set up a JustGiving page in lieu of gifts, raising £1,800. The money was donated to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which had supported Ian through his colorectal cancer diagnosis,

The 56-year-old, from Fulwood, died two weeks later and other members of his family have been taking on challenges to top up funds.

His son-in-law, Hugh Sheddon, 32, of Cottam, plus nephews Joe and Johnnie Ryan, of Lytham, and Callum and Alistair Begg, of Cheshire, climbed the national three peaks, raising more than £2,000.

Ian’s son, Clark, 35, of Lostock Hall, is preparing for his first marathon in Chester on October 6 and a few friends are taking on The Great North Run in Newcastle this Sunday, September 8.

Tracey Crosby, 50, said: “Last May, Ian was feeling tired and losing weight and he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in August.

“He had one round of chemotherapy as an outpatient at Rosemere Cancer Centre in Preston, which he had responded well to, as the tumour had shrunk. He had a break from December to March but scans showed it had increased and he became more ill, as he developed an infection.

“We both had a goal to get married and we enjoyed a lovely day at The Shireburn Arms at Hurst Green. I was so pleased to be his wife and make him happy.

“We had been together 23 years and Ian proposed to me at Christmas in the Lake District and we started planning the wedding.

“He passed away at home peacefully with me by his side. He was very happy as he had just seen his two-year-old granddaughter.

“He had more than 250 people at his funeral, which showed how loved he was.”

Tracey added Rosemere has been incredibly supportive and it was a family wish to raise money for its charity foundation.

She added: “Rosemere has been fantastic. The amount of people who attend the centre is an eye opener and to see the amount of work and support the staff provide is amazing.

“Ian was a keen fell walker and would have been astounded, yet proud, that the lads had completed it in 24 hours. He had climbed the individual peaks but had not done them in 24 hours. The lads were supported by my sister Deb Begg and her husband, Stuart, who worked out the logistics.

“Ian’s son Clark has been doing a lot of running over the past couple of years and had done a few half marathons.

“He entered for the Chester Marathon before Ian died saying Rosemere had done such a good job of caring for him, he wanted to give something back.

“I want to thank everybody who has contributed towards fund-raising in Ian’s memory. It means a lot.”

To support Ian’s family’s fund-raising efforts, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/callum-begg1 or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/clark-crosby1

Callum Begg, Alistair Begg, Joe Ryan, Johnnie Ryan and Hugh Sheldon at the top of Ben Nevis, raising funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, in memory of Ian Crosby