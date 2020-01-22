TeamRevolution in Preston, which supports Mind’s RED January initiative, is hosting monthly metafit and social sessions to help people get active

A Preston gym has raised funds for Mind’s RED January initiative by holding a coffee and cake sale and encouraging people to get moving.

TeamRevolution, based in Oyston Mill, Strand Road, collected £160 which will go towards Mind’s work in providing support for people with mental health issues.

Co-founder Lyn Clement said: “We decided to take the opportunity to support the RED campaign because through our work, we have seen the positive effect that exercise has on mental wellbeing as well as physical wellbeing.”

After the cake sale, people were invited to try out a metafit session and talk to members about how the gym has helped them deal with normal every day life, as well as anxiety, depression and self confidence.”

The event was such a success that the gym will hold a metafit session on the last Saturday of the month at 10.30am followed by a social where members and the public are welcome to come in and chat.

