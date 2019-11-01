Special visitors get Royal Lancaster Infirmary children’s unit ‘in the mood for dancing’

Maureen and Linda Nolan from pop band The Nolans made sure that staff and patients were ‘in the mood for dancing’ as they paid a special visit to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary children’s unit.

The sisters helped to celebrate the completion of a major renovation project which saw more than half a million pounds invested to improve the unit for children, their families and hospital staff.

RLI children's unit official opening.

The £697,000 investment included new flooring, lighting, decoration, furniture and equipment in the five-bedded assessment area, two triage rooms, a playroom, an en-suite bedroom, toilet with baby change facilities and waiting areas, as well as a refreshed reception area and ward offices.

There was extra reason to celebrate as the unit has recently been awarded Paediatric Oncology Shared Care Unit status, which enables some children and young people with cancer to receive their treatment at the RLI rather than needing to travel to a specialist hospital.

Maureen and Linda said: “The unit couldn’t be any better. It has such a positive and optimistic feel about it. For children coming into hospital it can be very frightening, but this unit is so bright and colourful. There are lots of little decorations, and the right rooms and equipment to treat different conditions. The staff were all amazing too. It’s really lovely and we were delighted to have been invited.”

Laura Norton, children’s unit manager at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We wanted to have a special event to celebrate all of the work that has been done by different teams and members of staff to help us achieve both of these milestones, and we are so pleased that the Nolan sisters could celebrate with us too.”

Maureen and Linda Nolan with Linda Burgess and baby James.

“It has been a great lift to everyone, and marks the start of our next chapter as the new and improved children’s unit!”