South Ribble walkers enjoy music and nature during dementia-friendly Living Well Walk

More than 60 people of all ages descended on Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve last Saturday for a dementia-friendly Living Well Walk.

Walkers enjoyed a 750m stroll round the nature reserve before relaxing to live music with tea, coffee and refreshments.

The event was organised by South Ribble Dementia Action Alliance to raise awareness about services in the area for both people living with the condition and their friends, carers and family members. It included nearly a dozen information stands put on by charities like the Alzheimer’s Society, Age Concern Central Lancashire and St Catherine’s Hospice Care.

Participants were also given a copy of the new Living Well Guide, which contains useful information and contact details for relevant organisations.

Coun. Mick Titherington, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for health, well-being and leisure at South Ribble Borough Council, said: “It has been a fantastic day – we’ve had loads of people turn up and everybody that I have spoken to has really, really enjoyed themselves.

“I want to thank Birchall Blackburn Law for sponsoring the event and congratulate the officers as well on the organisation.

“I hope that it is the beginning of many more events like this as we bring attention to those people who are living with dementia and their carers, family and friends; and that we can improve the quality of life for all these people.”

Other partners from the Dementia Action Alliance attended the event, including Lancashire Fire and Rescue, Lancashire Constabulary, Lancashire Memories, Sporting Memories Network, Genesis Care, and Preston Care and Repair.

Anna-Marie Knipe, chair of the alliance, is a solicitor at the Leyland branch of Birchall Blackburn Law, which sponsored the event.

She said: “What a fantastic start to a great event that is hopefully going to build, year on year. We are so pleased to be involved.”

Live music – songs from the 1950s and 1960s – was provided by singer Katy Bradley while Longton Women’s Institute helped out with teas, coffees and refreshments.

To receive a copy of the new Living Well Guide, contact partnership@southribble.gov.uk or 01772 625 546.