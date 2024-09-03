Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An outbreak of scabies has been confirmed at a Lancashire care home.

A ‘small number’ of residents at Priory Park in Penwortham are in isolation and under treatment there following the diagnosis of the contagious skin condition.

But the home, which is in Priory Crescent, remains open, said a spokesman for local care authority Lancashire County Council.

The spokesman said: "A small number of residents at this private care home in Penwortham have been undergoing treatment for scabies since a diagnosis last Thursday.

Priory Park Care Centre, Penwortham

"Preventative infection control and extra hygiene measures have been implemented as a precautionary measure. The home has remained open and no other residents have been affected.

"Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to specify any numbers. However, the small number of residents affected are being isolated and treated at the home."

Priory Park Care Centre offers 24-hour nursing care for people with complex medical needs and those living with dementia, as well as respite care.

At its most recent Care Quality Commission Inspection in early 2022, when it was rated ‘good’ in all areas, it was said to have a capacity of 40 residents and there were 27 people living there at the time.

No-one at the Care Centre was available to comment on the scabies outbreak.

How scabies is spread – and its treatment

According to NHS advice, scabies is an itchy rash caused by mites, spread through close skin contact, and anyone can get it. The advice is that it should be treated quickly to stop it spreading.

Symptoms of scabies are intense itching, especially at night, and a raised rash or spots.

Several medications are available to treat those infected and the advice is that bedding and clothing used in the last three days should be washed in hot water and dried in a hot dryer.

Symptoms may continue for two to four weeks following treatment but adults and children aged five or over can go back to work or school as soon as they have started treatment, although it’s important to avoid close contact with other people for the first 24 hours.

The International Alliance for the Control of Scabies was started in 2012 and the World Health Organisation now includes scabies on its official list of neglected tropical diseases and other neglected conditions.