RSPCA says 115 pets were abandoned in Lancashire over Christmas last year

An animal rescue charity says that 115 pets were abandoned in Lancashire over Christmas last year as they issued a warning for this year.

They were reported to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (RSPCA) cruelty line over the festive period.

Holly and Ivy had been abandoned last Christmas and picked up by the RSPCA

The RSPCA is urging people to help care for animals spending Christmas in its centres and hospitals with its Stock the Sleigh campaign, asking for help providing anything from food, medicine, to a warm blanket, treats and toys.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “Christmas is a busy time for us, as sadly cruelty and abandonments do not stop over the festive season and our staff work tirelessly to rescue and care for animals in need.

“Last year, there were 1,684 dogs reported as abandoned in December and 1,678 abandoned in January in England and Wales, and there were more dogs than any other animal being abandoned over the festive period.

"We understand that people’s circumstances can change which may mean they can no longer cope with their pet but there is never an excuse to abandon any animal, as there are other options available to people who are struggling.

Dumping a pet leaves the animal extremely scared and vulnerable, especially in the cold winter months.

“We would urge anyone considering getting a pet to think carefully about whether they have the time, care, patience, and resources to care for that animal for the rest of their life and if you feel you really do, then please consider giving a rescue pet a second chance this new year.”

The RSPCA expects to take in more than 10k animals in need across the UK. To donate to the RSPCA visit www.rspca.org.uk/giftofkindness