Rosemere Cancer Foundation funds art for radiotherapy waiting room

The main waiting area for patients undergoing radiotherapy treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre has gone back to nature with four giant framed photographs of natural scenes installed under a roof light.

The pictures are replacements for similar artwork that had become faded by sunlight and their £2,096 cost has been funded by charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

But their installation is about more than just making the walls look nicer.

Gillian Clarkson, principal therapeutic radiographer, who asked Rosemere Cancer Foundation to buy the images, said: “These photographs will help ensure the waiting area is pleasant and calm.

“They contribute to the overall exceptional comfort and ethos of the department, which welcomes more than 300 patients and visitors daily.”