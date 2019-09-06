Ribbleton woman with Crohn's disease jumps from the sky for Alzheimer's Society

A woman with Crohn’s disease raised more than £1,000 for a charity close to her heart.

Suzanne Tustin, 52, performed a tandem skydive to raise £1,250 for The Alzheimer’s Society.

Suzanne lives in Ribbleton, with her husband and son, and works at The Healthcare Centre on Flintoff Way.

After three operations, her Crohn’s disease, a lifelong condition in which parts of the digestive system become inflamed, still causes her severe stomach cramps and general fatigue, which meant she had to reduce her working hours.

However, skydiving was something she had always wanted to try, and she would not give up because of the illness.

She wanted demonstrate that a disease does not define you, nor your possibilities, and so she decided to give skydiving a go, and for a good cause.

Suzanne said: “I just wanted to show everyone that you can live your life to the fullest, even with Crohn’s disease.

“Skydiving is something everyone should try in their life. It was just phenomenal. When we landed, all I wanted was to go again.”

“I chose to raise money for The Alzheimer’s Society because this illness severely affects so many families, and my ex mother-in-law suffered from it."



For more information on the Alzheimer’s Society visit www.alzheimers.org.uk