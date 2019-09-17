Ribbleton woman to take on City of Preston 10k to say thank you to the NICU at Royal Preston Hospital, which saved her grandson

A woman is gearing up for the City of Preston 10k to raise funds for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Royal Preston Hospital, which took care of her grandson who was born 16 weeks early.

Naomi McPartland’s grandson, Jack, was born 16 weeks early on February 3 this year, weighing just 1lb 5oz.

Jack at six days old

Following a heart attack, a bleed on the brain, a heart attack and collapsed lung, he was given a 30 per cent chance of survival.

But after spending 134 days in hospital, he was allowed home in June.

Naomi, 45, of Ribbleton, said: “My daughter, Lauren, 26, was told she would never conceive a child naturally, so it was a bot of a shock when she got pregnant last year.

“In January, Lauren experienced spotting and bleeding and was told to keep an eye on it. The next thing, she was taken to hospital as she was in labour. She was only 22 weeks and six days into her pregnancy.

Naomi McPartland with her daughter Lauren McPartland and son-in-law Stephen McPartland and their child Jack

“He had all sorts of issues and problems and was given a less than 30 per cent chance of survival. We have certainly been through the ringer with him.

“Lauren’s partner, Stephen, had to go back to work a week and a half after he was born so it took its toll on Lauren.

“They had booked their wedding before they found out Lauren was pregnant and we didn’t even think Jack was going to make it, let alone make the wedding.

“But he has beaten the odds and was allowed home on June 17, in time for his parents’ wedding on June 29. Lauren and Stephen, 27, got married at Preston Registry Office.

“Their married name is McPartland, as Stephen decided to take Lauren’s name.

“He is seven months now, weighing 14lb, 2oz and has now had his feeding tube removed, so he can be bottled-fed.”

Naomi says she cannot thank the NICU at Sharoe Green Maternity Unit enough and during NICU awareness month, she hopes to raise as much money for the hospital’s Baby Beat Appeal as she can by running the City of Preston 10k on Saturday, September 29.

She added: “The nurses in the NICU are amazing and became her family. They gave my baby her baby.

“They supported her, cuddled her and Jack when I couldn’t and no matter how much money I raise, it can never be enough.

“The unit is short of so much. They need things like incubators and special covers to keep the babies warm.

“I did the 10k last year and I struggled. I am part of Slimming World, at St Cuthbert’s Church, in Fulwood, and I have lost six stone. Running is part of my commitment to maintain a healthier lifestyle.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jacks-joggers