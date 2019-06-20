Ribbleton dad to do skydive to raise funds for Whythenshawe Hospital in memory of his cousin who died of cystic fibrosis

A father-of-three is preparing to do a skydive in memory of his cousin who died of cystic fibrosis.

Daniel Oxley, of Ribbleton, will take to the skies with Black Knights Parachute Centre, Lancaster, on August 9 to raise funds for new equipment on the Pearce Ward at Whythenshawe Hospital, which took care of his cousin, Molly Lee Moore, before she died in 2017, aged 20.

Daniel Oxley

Molly was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was just six weeks old.

The genetic disorder affected her lungs, pancreas, liver, kidneys, and intestine and she needed to be fed through a tube at night.

She died a month before her 21st birthday.

Her family has already raised funds for the ward through various means, including a charity night last year, and now Daniel wanted to do something to remember his cousin.

He said: “It will be two years in December since Molly Lee passed away. There has been a lot of fund-raising for the ward but no-one has done a skydive before.

“The money I raise will go directly to the ward and will funds new beds, TVs and DVDs to help people on the ward who are going through the same thing Molly did. It is a fantastic hospital and supported Molly Lee a lot.

“She would love me doing the skydive. She loved fund-raising and raising awareness of Cystic Fibrosis so she would be proud of me.”

To help Daniel reach his goal of more than £1,000, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/danoxley

