Ribble Valley health scheme working out as 'Let's Live Life' motivates people to get moving!

Kathryn, Sam and Rachel at Roefield Leisure.

The Clitheroe-based fitness hub joined forces with Longridge Community Gym to launch a partnership that would encourage citizens of all ages to look after their physical and mental well-being.

The "Let’s Live Life" Referral Scheme was introduced at the start of the year and has inspired and motivated individuals to get moving, regain confidence and improve their health conditions through activity, including those suffering with Long Covid.

The energy, passion and commitment of those delivering the service, in tandem with the care and attention of everybody involved, has proven to be invaluable, with many making a significant difference to their lives, but this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Gianne gets to work on the mural as part of 'The Plot Project'.

With the winter months approaching, plans are already in place to help keep people on top of their health. The ‘Rural Activity Roadshow’ will take place every Wednesday at 10 a.m. in various rural areas of the Ribble Valley.

Sessions will be free of charge and will include seated exercise, low impact aerobics, seated and standing pilates as well as Fitness Come Dancing, all of which are suitable for the over 50s.

During October the team will be paying a visit to Hurst Green Memorial Hall and Rimington Memorial Institute. For more information call (01200) 442188 and ask for Sam or visit and follow their Facebook page ‘Let’s Live Life’.

For those in search of peace and tranquillity, or an opportunity to unwind and rejuvenate, ‘The Plot Project’, being created at the rear of Roefield's Edisford Road base, could be perfect for you.

The area is being offered to the community to provide a peaceful place to meet others, enjoy the wildlife garden, and even get involved with growing plants and vegetables.

Gianne (pictured) has also kindly volunteered to create murals on the wall so that anybody in attendance can channel their artistic side by adding colour to the canvas.

If literature is more your thing, then the 'Open Book Club' allows readers to borrow a book so they can get lost in their favourite works of fact or fiction while making use of the plot.

The Plot Project is still undergoing lots of work and any donations of woodchip, stones for rockeries, gardening tools, pallets or, indeed, anything recyclable, would be gratefully received.

Any funders who would be able to contribute to this project can contact [email protected]

Sam Holden, the manager of the Let’s Live Life Scheme, said: "I am overwhelmed by the support of the community, health care professionals, partners and everyone that has been involved in creating the scheme.