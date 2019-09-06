Residents’ chance to share views with the NHS

People living on the Fylde Coast are being given the chance to share their views on the NHS at a drop-in session at Garstang library in Garstang, on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 between 10 am and noon.

The two Fylde Coast Clinical Commissioning Groups, which are the organisations that ‘buy’ and plan health services in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, are inviting residents to attend a ‘Your Voice’ session in Garstang to share any compliments, comments or complaints that they may have about local NHS services.

The Your Voice sessions have been a popular mechanism for people to share their views across the whole Fylde Coast for a number of years. One of the drop-in sessions will be held in each of the ten established neighbourhoods from Lytham St Annes to Knott End.

The NHS has also joined forces with Lancashire County Council and Blackpool Council to hold the meetings in local libraries giving people easier access.

If you are unable to attend one of these planned sessions but would like to share your views on local services you can do so via the CCG’s website at: www.fyldecoastccgs.nhs.uk/get-involved/.

Any queries contact the CCG communications and engagement team on 01253 956821.