Regular at The Roebuck in Whittle-le-Woods has half his head shaved for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Pub drinker Paul Rushton had a clear head when he agreed to have half his hair shaved off to honour a fellow regular who died of cancer.

The 52-year-old had already agreed to a headshave at The Rosebuck, in Whittle-le-Woods, to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in memory of 55-year-old Stevie Dawes, who died of cancer in 2017, but when another regular offered to double the money if he had only half his head done for a week, he agreed.

Regulars of The Rosebuck raise 1,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Paul, a key account manager at outdoor company Hi-Tec, said: “I took on the extra challenge to support a great cause but I couldn’t wait for the week to be up. Whilst at work, I wore a woolly hat to cover it. It was a bit hot but as I have known most of my customers for a long time, I was able to explain the situation and take it off.”

Paul’s have raised £550, with funds reaching £1,000 when the inn’s manager Mark Wilkinson organised a Play Your Cards Right evening and signed players up to the third annual Stevie Dawes Memorial Pool Tournament. Involving 64 men and 16 ladies, the tournament is one round in and due to finish in the autumn.

As Stevie enjoyed playing pool, his friends at the pub, together with his brother Andy and sister-in-law Shelley Dawes, launched the tournament in support of the charity, which supported Stevie during his treatment at Royal Preston Hospital, to celebrate his life.

Read more: Pool tournament in memory of Stevie raises funds for Rosemere