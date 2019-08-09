Preston woman prepares for a skydive for St Catherine's Hospice which cared for her mum before she died of cancer

A grieving daughter is determined to make her mum proud by raising funds for St Catherine’s Hospice, where she spent her final days.

Cerys Chambers, from Preston, is preparing for a skydive from Black Knights Skydiving Centre in Lancaster on September 14, in memory of her mum, Lorraine Davey-Chambers.

Lorraine Davey-Chambers with her husband Chris

Lorraine, of Farington, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and was under the care of St Catherine’s since the beginning of 2018.

She was admitted to the hospice in March after a fall, where she stayed for three weeks until she died on April 8, aged 59.

Cerys could not thank the hospice enough for their support, especially as staff had helped to organise Lorraine’s wedding to her long-term love, Chris Davy, before she died, so she wanted to help raise funds.

The 19-year-old said: “My mum’s goal was eventually to get married to my dad, which she did 11 days before she passed and the wedding was organised by St Catherine’s.

“St Catherine’s have done so much for my mum, as well as me and the rest of my family. They provided the best comfort and care to my mum through the duration of her treatment and in her last few weeks.

“I also know other people who have had their loved ones cared for my St Catherine’s and I know that their care and services are brilliant from patient to patient.

“I’ve been thinking about doing a skydive for a few years. I was originally planning on organising my own for St Catherine’s sometime next year, and then I read about this one they’re organising in a few weeks and decided it was the perfect opportunity.

“I’m really excited for it but I know once the day comes, the nerves will start to hit, especially when I get in the plane.

“I know it’s going to be worth it though, and I can’t wait to get there and do it.”

Cerys, a physiotherapy student based in London, added she aims to raise more than £600.

She said: “I was worried I wouldn’t raise all the money in time for the skydive but the feedback has been incredible and I managed to hit my initial target of £395 within 48 hours of my campaign being launched. I then got £100 over my original target, so now I am hoping for £100 more.”

To sponsor Cerys visit www.gofundme.com/f/9w7nx-skydive

