Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre evacuated after fire alarm

Staff and customers at Preston’s Fishergate Centre were evacuated after a fire alarm went off.

But firefighters who were called to the shopping centre in the city did not discover a blaze.

A spokesman from the Fishergate Shopping Centre said: “We were evacuated due to a fire alarm but there was no fire.

“We are all back in now.”

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 1.29pm for a fire alarm but there was no fire and for fighters left after a quarter of an hour.

“It would have been standard practice for Fishergate to evacuate everybody.

There was no fire.”

Lancashire Police also confirmed that there had been no fire and people were evacuated as a “precaution”.