Preston pharmacy technician wins award

A local chief pharmacy technician from Higher Penwortham has been recognised as Pharmacy Technician of the Year by the Association of Pharmacy Technicians UK (APTUK).

The Pharmacy Technician of the Year Award acknowledges outstanding pharmacy technicians who have made a significant contribution to the profession by going above and beyond their day to day duties.

Sarah Green has worked as a pharmacy technician for almost 20 years in the NHS and currently works at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust.

Pharmacy technicians are senior members of the pharmacy team who work to ensure that patients get the best from their medicines.

Sarah Green, chief pharmacy technician at the trust, said: “Being shortlisted for Pharmacy Technician of the Year was such a shock but to win this award has been a real career highlight for me. To achieve recognition from my professional leadership body that I deserved to win was mind-blowing.

“Every day that I do this role is a blessing and I feel so fortunate to be able to do it within such a fantastic organisation. There are challenges of course but we all support each other. That’s what being part of a team is about and there is no better team than the one here at LSCFT.”

At a national level, Sarah has acted as a voice for pharmacy technicians all over the country at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society to produce up-to-date guidance on the safe and secure handling of medicines.

Michelle Walker, rheumatology pharmacy technician for the trust’s Moving Well Service, also came second in the Excellence in Pharmacy Practice award category for developing a new

pharmacy technician role within a community based rheumatology service.