Preston parkrun welcomes bumper turnout Parkrun organisers say the number of people has been climbing steadily with 460 runners on Boxing Day and 663 people showing up just two weeks later. Preston's parkrun is seeing record breaking numbers of runners at its weekly 5k race. The popular dash around Avenham and Miller Parks has had a bumper turnout this month. After the run on January 11 one organiser said: Another record turn out!" A massive 663 runners, joggers and walkers completed the three laps at Preston parkrun this morning. A huge thank you to all the volunteers - you were awesome and coped amazingly well with the increased numbers. Last Saturday the run was cancelled at the last minute due to ice but it didnt stop runners from jogging around the course anyway.