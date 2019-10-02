Preston parents stunned as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp turns up to watch girls' football match

Parents watching their daughters play a junior football match were stunned when a famous face joined them on the touch-line.



Sporting his trademark baseball cap and glasses, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp joined mums and dads on the sidelines to watch Ashton Town A.F.C. Ladies on Sunday (September 29).

Life-long Liverpool fan Rob Pratten, from Preston, couldn't miss an opportunity to grab a selfie with Jurgen Klopp at his daughter's match in Formby on Sunday

The Ashton-in-Makerfield team, from Wigan, had been playing away at under-18s league rivals Formby when the world famous manager strolled up to the touchline with his dog Emma.

The Liverpool manager is no stranger to the Deansgate Lane playing fields near his home in Formby, where he watched the girls for around 20 minutes before the half-time whistle blew.

Rob Pratten, 48, from Preston, was one of the girls' parents who rushed over to meet Klopp.

"It was pouring with rain and the park was completely empty. There were only spectators watching the girls play.

A rain-soaked Amelia grabs a selfie with her footballing hero Jurgen Klopp during half-time between Ashton Town Ladies and Formby F.C.

"But across the pitch, some of the parents noticed this tall gentleman walking his dog.

"There were a couple of us that are big Liverpool fans and we were shocked when we recognised that it was Jurgen Klopp.

"When the half-time whistle went, all the girls started screaming and running to him, but he really didn't mind, he took it all in his stride.

"My daughter was very excited, a few of the girls got individual photos. It's nice he gave that little bit of time.

Ashton Town Ladies player Eleanor meets surprise spectator Jurgen Klopp at a Sunday league match in Formby, Merseyside on Sunday, September 29

"I'm not sure every football manager would have had that reaction. I told he him he was a legend, but he was so modest about it.

"It was fantastic to see him and I wasn't surprised to see him in his Liverpool cap and red jacket. He's Liverpool through and through, that's why we love him so much.

"Even some of the Manchester United fans amongst us were amazed to see how lovely he was."

During their half-time team talk, the girls begged their manager Mike Bourne to introduce them to the Reds boss.

Emily, who plays for Ashton Town Ladies, with Jurgen Klopp on the sidelines on Sunday

Mike's wife and club secretary Joanne then jogged over to a grinning Klopp to ask him whether the girls could say hello.

"It was absolutely surreal. He was watching the girls before he came over talking to us", said Joanne.

"The girls were just having their half time talk and they knew he was there. They couldn't believe it!

"That’s when I approached him and asked for the team photo.

"I just walked up to him and asked if he’d mind having his photo taken with the girls. He was lovely and just said, “of course”.

"I went back to the girls and told them the good news and we quickly finished our team talk in favour of meeting Jurgen!

"It was a very funny scene. The poor fella' was mobbed by 16 very excited teenage girls!

"But he seemed more than happy to take the time to have photos taken and speak to everyone.

"Even some of the parents spoke to him and had selfies with him.

"We have lots of members of the club who are massive Liverpool supporters so it was a great experience for everyone involved.

"I think a couple of nights before he’d just won an award for being the best football manager in the world. It was a great experience!

"He certainly provided a memory none of us will ever forget. Meeting Jurgen Klopp doesn’t happen every day!"

Ashton Town Ladies battled to a 3-3 draw after Hanna Chlodek scored a penalty to equalise in the dying minutes of the game.

"I don’t think he saw the equaliser, but I'm sure he would have been impressed with what he saw of our girls", added Joanne.