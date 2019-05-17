Preston marketing firm lines up football teams to help support Lancashire Mind

A Preston-based marketing firm is hoping it will be onto a winner with a plan to money for mental health charities.

Digital marketing agency every1 has organised a fun five-a-side football tournament, the Northern Agency Five-a-side Football (NAFF) Cup.

Money raised from the event, which takes place at PlayFootball in Ingol tomorrow, will be donated to charity Lancashire Mind.

As well as staff from every1, agencies competing in the NAFF Cup include A&P, Bespoke, Blue Wren and Heckford, all based in Preston. Door4 in Burnley and Digital 22 in Clitheroe will also compete.

The tournament was the brainchild of every1’s digital director Chris Green, who said: “Lancashire Mind is a fantastic charity.

"With mental health now being talked about more in the public eye, especially where it concerns men, I felt it was important to do what we can to support it.

“I thought a charity football tournament – aptly titled, considering our levels of experience – would be a fun way to raise money for such a good cause, while bringing agencies across our county together for some friendly competition.”

To tie in with the event, every1 has set up other fundraising activities, including a bake sale and raffle, with proceeds going to Lancashire Mind.

Companies from across Lancashire donated vouchers and prizes.

Describing itself as more than a mental health charity, Lancashire Mind aims to provide mental wellbeing for all. The charity also aims to stop misconceptions about mental health and help people develop resilience from an early age.

The charity's fund raising co-ordinator Fabienne Clough said: "We are delighted that every1 has chosen to raise money for our charity with this very fun event.

"Mental health is gradually moving away from being the taboo subject it once was, but there is still some way to go.

"Particularly for men, it can still be very difficult to open up and talk about. Support like this will help make a difference.”

The NAFF Cup tournament will be held at PlayFootball at the former Tulketh high school Tag Lane on Saturday 18 May.