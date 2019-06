This latest information is taken from the CQC website on June 6, 2019. Images are for illustrative purposes only. For more information about how the CQC inspection process works click here.

1. Banksfield Nursing Home - Requires improvement 20 Banksfield Avenue, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3RN | Latest inspection: March 23, 2019

2. Brookhaven Care Home - Rated Outstanding Gough Lane, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6AQ | Latest inspection: May 22, 2019

3. The Brooklands Residential Home - Rated Good 6 Blackbull Lane, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3PU | Latest inspection: May 2, 2019

4. Dixons Farm - Requires improvement Wigan Road, Preston, PR5 6AS | Latest inspection: March 1, 2019

